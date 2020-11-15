Singapore Confirms 3 New Covid-19 Cases On 15 Nov

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (15 Nov).

All 3 cases are imported, among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Once again, there are no local transmissions.

No community Covid-19 cases on 15 Nov

No new Covid-19 cases in the community today marks the 5th straight day that Singapore has gone without local transmissions.

With Phase 3 on the horizon, this is a good sign as the authorities look into easing certain restrictions.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to maintain the positive pattern in the long run, and eventually see a similar fall in imported cases.

More travel arrangements in the pipeline

Of course, arriving at the goal won’t be a smooth-sailing endeavour.

As borders gradually reopen and 2-way travels increase, Singapore has to step up measures to contain any infections among travellers.

The Hong Kong air travel bubble will commence in about a week, with visitors not needing to serve their SHNs if they test negative for Covid-19.

Likewise, Singaporeans who travel there need not serve quarantine if their results prove the same.

Most recent updates meanwhile hint at a possibly similar arrangement with Taiwan soon. There are also talks of Australia jumping on the bandwagon too.

However, details are still up in the air, so don’t jump to any conclusions yet.

Don’t lose sight of the end goal

Witnessing these progressive steps we’re making towards recovery from the pandemic is a heartening experience indeed.

But as we embrace the ‘new normal’, let’s not lose sight of our end goal — to overcome this health crisis and ensure that we can resume our everyday lives safely.

Perhaps certain measures will have to stay in place for a while, but no doubt, enjoying comforts like catching up with more than 4 friends is something we dearly miss.

Let’s work towards regaining those privileges once again, as we get through this difficult period together.

