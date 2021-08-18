Singapore Confirms 53 New Covid-19 Cases On 18 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 53 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (18 Aug).

49 cases within the local community include 19 that are currently unlinked. 1 is also a senior above 70 who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

Among the 4 imported cases, 3 tested positive upon arrival while 1 developed symptoms while serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 66,334.

Singapore reports first fully vaccinated Covid-19 fatality

Amidst calls for residents to get their Covid-19 vaccine jabs, Singapore recorded its 45th Covid-19 fatality yesterday (17 Aug).

The 90-year-old male citizen had reportedly received both vaccine doses and surpassed the 2-week mark after.

He showed symptoms of infection on 29 Jul, though MOH didn’t state whether he had consulted a doctor.

He did, however, undergo community surveillance testing and tested positive on 1 Aug.

The elderly man subsequently experienced shortness of breath and giddiness the next day.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) immediately for septic shock arising from Covid-19 pneumonia.

He spent slightly over 2 weeks in hospital before passing away from complications due to the viral infection.

Despite his vaccination status, MOH cited his advanced age and history of chronic kidney disease and hypertension as possible reasons for his demise.

No new clusters on 17 Aug

Even as we continue to report more cases daily and even deaths, a silver lining is perhaps the fall in the number of active clusters.

Since 12 Aug, the number of active clusters in Singapore has decreased from 119 to 93, which means that MOH has closed 26 clusters in just 5 days.

They usually do so when the clusters don’t report new cases for several days, so this is a good development.

Stay safe while you’re out & about

Though we may be enjoying slightly lighter restrictions now, this shouldn’t be an excuse for us to completely let our guards down.

Mask-wearing and SafeEntry check-ins are still mandatory, so remember to comply with the regulations.

Only when we can be sure that we’ve overcome the pandemic can we expect a much greater sense of normalcy. Till then, take care and stay safe.

Featured image by MS News.