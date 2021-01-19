Singapore Confirms 30 New Covid-19 Cases On 19 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (19 Jan).

Of these, 26 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

4 others are cases in the community.

Additional measures possible due to rise in local cases

Though the recent rise in local Covid-19 cases has been anticipated with the start of Phase 3, the authorities aren’t taking it lightly.

Covid-19 taskforce member and Minister for Education Lawrence Wong addressed this matter via a Facebook post on Monday (18 Jan).

Source

He hinted that additional measures are under consideration should the situation persist.

What these measures might be is unclear for now, but we hope they won’t be anything too drastic.

Frontliner vaccinations in full swing

As the Covid-19 situation here continues to develop, mitigation measures are ongoing, including nationwide vaccinations.

Currently, Singapore’s still at the stage of vaccinating frontline workers, who are at the top of the priority list due to the nature of their jobs.

Source

Subsequently, senior citizens will get their jabs, and so will the rest of the locals and long-term residents.

To facilitate the process, vaccination centres have been set up solely for this purpose.

The one at Changi T4 for instance can reportedly accommodate 4,000 vaccinations a day, according to The Straits Times (ST).

With 8 centres due to be ready by Feb, the goal of vaccinating all Singaporeans and long-term residents by the end of the year is within sight.

Hope local transmissions will subside

Though the rise in local infections is expected with the start of Phase 3, we hope that the trend is a temporary one.

Hopefully community cases will fall back to zero and stay that way for a long time to come.

Likewise, we look forward to our daily case count decreasing too, till we finally overcome this pandemic.

Let’s hope the time will come sooner rather than later.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.