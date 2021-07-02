Singapore Confirms 10 New Covid-19 Cases On 2 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (2 Jul).

3 are in the community, of which 1 is currently unlinked. The other 2 which were detected through surveillance have links to previous cases.

There are also 7 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs). 4 tested positive upon arrival in Singapore, while 3 others tested positive while on SHN.

Today’s tally brings our total case count so far to 62,599.

Fall in unlinked community cases

As we move towards a new normal, it’s encouraging to see that the number of unlinked community cases has been declining steadily.

In fact, we’ve recorded 0 of such cases for 4 consecutive days, since 28 Jun. Today’s sole unlinked case breaks the 4-day streak.

If the trend keeps up, it’ll be proof that contact tracing efforts are effective, allowing the authorities to ringfence infections and curb transmissions.

Easing of dining rules may be possible soon

Now that Singapore is making good progress, there’s no surprise that the authorities are considering relaxing some rules, most notably the existing 2-pax dine-in limit.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times (ST) plans to ease dine-in rules from as early as 12 Jul.

Specifically, they’re contemplating allowing more people to dine together at eateries should the situation stabilise.

Whether the date he gave ST is concrete is unclear for now, but we’re sure many hope it’ll be that soon.

Hope overall situation will keep improving

Along with the looser dining restrictions, there are also reportedly talks of resuming leisure travel to and from certain countries.

This would depend on low infection rates and high vaccination rates in each country.

Promising plans aside, any of the changes will rely on us helping to keep infections low.

Hence, in order to move forward, we’ll have to continue adhering to safety protocols. Once everything is in place, we’re hopeful that the Government will have more confidence to reopen further.

