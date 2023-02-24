Covid-19 Sufferers’ Hospital Fees To Be About S$700, They’ll Be Treated Like Regular Patients

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Covid-19 Patients In C-Class Wards Will Pay S$700 In Hospital Fees After Subsidies & MediShield Life

Since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived on our shores, the Government has been subsidising the treatment of Covid-19 sufferers, including hospitalisation.

That is set to end on 1 Apr as Singapore moves into DORSCON (Disease Outbreak Response System Condition) Green.

Hence, Covid-19 patients will have to pay about S$700 if they’re hospitalised.

They will also be treated like regular patients with respiratory symptoms.

S$700 in Covid-19 hospital fees is median estimate

The estimate was given in Parliament on Friday (24 Feb) by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam.

The S$700 figure is the median for Covid-19 patients admitted to a C-class ward, she said.

It’s also derived after deducting subsidies and making use of MediShield Life. The sum can be paid by MediSave, or failing which, MediFund.

The so-called S+3M framework (subsidies, MediShield Life, MediSave and MediFund) is “designed to fully cover the bills for patients with financial difficulties”, she added.

She was responding to Yio Chu Kang MP Yip Hon Weng, who asked how much the average Singaporean would be expected to pay for Covid-19 treatment.

Only a minority will need hospital admission

Ms Rahayu also assured Parliament that only a minority of Covid-19 sufferers would need to be admitted to a hospital.

In fact, after three years of the pandemic, she noted,

The vast majority of Covid-19 patients experience mild symptoms and are not expected to require a hospital admission.

Furthermore, having to stay in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to Covid-19 is now “very rare”, she said.

Even if an ICU stay is needed, the S+3M framework will support them, she added.

Covid-19 no longer treated as ‘special’ disease

The free treatment for Covid-19 is being withdrawn as the Government is no longer treating the disease in a special category.

That means no more special clinical protocols for it, and no more subsidies either, said Ms Rahayu.

Covid-19 sufferers will hence be treated like regular patients who have respiratory diseases — i.e. doctors will make a judgement based on their clinical assessment and the severity of the patient’s illness.

Hence, patients will also pay the same amount as they would when being treated for other acute respiratory diseases — about S$20 to S$35 at a polyclinic after subsidy.

Those who have lasting symptoms — for example, those with long Covid-19 — will also be treated like those who have lingering effects of other respiratory diseases.

That’s why it’s important for people suffering from infectious diseases to seek treatment promptly and exercise social responsibility, even if it’s not Covid-19, she added.

