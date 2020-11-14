2 New Covid-19 Cases In S’pore On 14 Nov, Both Imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 2 new Covid-19 cases on Deepavali (14 Nov), bringing the national tally to 58,116

Here’s a breakdown of today’s cases:

2 imported cases

0 community cases

0 living in workers’ dormitories

Both patients reported today have been diagnosed while they were serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

This is the 4th straight day that our nation has not seen new locally-transmitted cases.

MOH will reveal more information regarding today’s cases later tonight.

A sharp contrast to the number of Covid-19 cases recently

The number of new cases today is in rather sharp contrast to that of the past few days, which has seen more than 10 cases each day since 11 Nov.

Yesterday’s (13 Nov) 12 cases were imported from a myriad of countries:

1 Singaporean from France

2 PRs from US and India

3 Work Pass holders from UAE, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and UK

2 Work Permit Holders from Indonesia and Myanmar

3 Dependant’s Pass holders from Russia, France and UAE

1 Long-Term Visit Pass holder from Netherlands

Despite the relatively high number of imported cases, all of them were tested positive while they were serving their SHNs.

Hopefully, this means the virus was not transmitted while they were in Singapore.

Singapore cannot take things lightly despite low community cases

Recent news of Singapore working on establishing air travel bubbles with territories like Hong Kong and Taiwan might excite Singaporeans, but this is only possible if the Covid-19 situation in Singapore remains low.

So even though the recent new cases in Singapore have mostly been imported, we cannot take things lightly.

Safe-distancing measures must be adhered to strictly at all times in order to prevent huge clusters from forming and putting to waste months of effort spent curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.