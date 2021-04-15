16 New Covid-19 Cases In Singapore On 15 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 16 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday (15 Apr). This brings our national tally to 60,735.

All of today’s cases are imported. There are no new infections detected in the community or in workers’ dormitories.

The imported cases were all tested during their Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

1 new community case yesterday and first active cluster since 25 Mar

Yesterday (14 Apr), MOH confirmed 27 new cases of Covid-19, including one in the community.

The sole community infection involves a 44-year-old Short-Term Visit Pass holder who’s a Papua New Guinea national — Case 61917

He arrived from Australia on 25 Mar for a work project and was on a controlled itinerary.

MOH has identified him to be a close contact of 2 of his co-workers who previously tested positive – Cases 61461 and 61470 – who are both Papua New Guinea nationals as well.

Cases 61461 and 61470 were identified as close contacts Case 61360 — the 3 arrived travelled on the same flight.

As such, MOH has announced a new active cluster comprising the 4 individuals — the first since 25 Mar.

The remaining cases 26 reported yesterday were all imported cases and had tested positive during their SHNs.

Confident that authorities will ringfence new cluster

The discovery of a new active cluster might understandably cause some Singaporeans to feel anxious.

Nonetheless, we are confident that the government has the necessary precautions in place to ringfence the cluster and identify those who have come into close contact with the infected individuals.

Featured image from MS News.