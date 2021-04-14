Singapore Confirms 27 New Covid-19 Cases On 14 Apr

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (14 Apr 2021).

26 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Unlike the past 2 days, there’s 1 local case, identified to be in the community.

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 60,719.

Individuals can choose preferred Covid-19 vaccine

With approval from the relevant authorities, vaccination centres across Singapore have been administering the Pfizer-BioNTech as well as the Moderna vaccines.

Now that more are available, eligible individuals will be able to choose which one they’d like to receive.

Since each centre will administer 1 type of vaccine only, the choice will depend on which centre one decides to go to.

Here’s a map that might help:

Note that you’ll have to return to the same centre for your subsequent dose, to ensure that you receive 2 doses of the same vaccine.

Under 45-year-olds can register for vaccine from Jun

Following the successful vaccination exercise so far, the authorities will eventually be extending invitations to the rest of the nation, namely those below 45 years old.

Eligible individuals will likely be able to register their interest from June onwards, and book their appointments accordingly.

Hopefully with a much higher vaccine uptake, Singapore will be able to reinforce our defences against Covid-19.

Hope daily Covid-19 cases will fall

Though Singapore has consistently been reporting low to zero local cases daily, we still have some ways to go to pull our overall tally down.

Perhaps with more countries administering vaccines too, we’ll be able to see overall case numbers fall over time.

Vaccines aside, let’s continue to observe health and safety precautions especially when we’re out and about, to help reduce transmission risks.

