Singapore Reports 40 New Covid-19 Cases on 20 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 40 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore on Wednesday (20 Jan). Our national tally currently stands at 59,197.

Of today’s cases, 4 are in the community.

The remaining 36 are imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arriving in Singapore.

More information will be available later tonight.

4 community cases reported yesterday, including an 8-year-old student

Yesterday, 30 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Singapore, including 4 in the community.

Of the community infections, 3 were linked to existing cluster. This includes an 8-year-old student from Choa Chu Kang Primary School who is the son of 2 previously-diagnosed Covid-19 patients.

The last community case is currently unlinked.

26 new imported Covid-19 cases were also reported, comprising:

4 Singaporeans who arrived from Indonesia, Ireland, and the UK

3 Singapore Permanent Residents who arrived from Ireland, Myanmar, and the UK

2 Student’s Pass holders who arrived from Bulgaria and Malaysia

1 Work Pass holder who arrived from the UAE

16 Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, and Indonesia.

Importance of adhering to Covid-19 measures

Though the rise in community infections might cause some to feel anxious, we have faith that the cases will be ringfenced soon.

If anything, this is yet another reminder of the important of adhering to Covid-19 measures as we work together to keep each other safe.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from MS News.