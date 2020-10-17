3 New Covid-19 Cases On 17 Oct

While Covid-19 cases locally remain low, authorities are rolling out testing to community workers who are at higher risk of infection.

This includes migrant workers living in dormitories, as well as older workers and cleaners in the hawker business.

Source

On Saturday (17 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said there are an 3 additional new Covid-19 cases, 2 of them locally-transmitted.

There’s also 1 imported case.

2 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases on 17 Oct

Of the 2 locally-transmitted cases, 1 is in the community while the other is a dormitory resident.

Yesterday, there was 1 locally-transmitted case, who was detected through routine testing.

1 imported case

There’s also 1 imported case, who was placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There was a case of someone onboard a ship who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday (16 Oct). However, they were isolated upon arrival in Singapore and did not disembark immediately.

They were also conveyed to hospital once they test positive.

Active testing for community

Previous active testing yielded nearly no positive cases in the community, which is a good sign. Regardless, we encourage everyone to be vigilant for now.

MOH will provide more updates at night.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.