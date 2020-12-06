5 New Covid-19 Cases On 6 Dec

While some hold out hope for a festive Phase 3 and larger gatherings, we must always keep safety in mind.

Especially during the current Phase 2, we should still follow the safe management measures already in place.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed on Sunday (6 Dec) that there are 5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

All of the cases are imported.

5 Covid-19 cases on 6 Dec

MOH confirmed that all new cases were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday’s cases include 1 community infection, a Filipino who arrived on a ship that docked at Tuas Port on 18 Nov.

All of the other crew members on the ship tested negative except for him, although his serological test is positive, possibly indicating a past infection.

Seoul Garden suspends operations for 10 days

Meanwhile, Tampines Mall’s Seoul Garden has had to close for 10 days between 5-14 Dec due to breaking safe management measures.

A family of 12 had dined there on 21 Nov, and 1 of them tested positive for Covid-19.

They sat at separate tables but investigations revealed mingling.

This is a reminder that more cases like this may jeopardise our collective efforts to fight Covid-19.

Dining is considered a high-risk activity for virus transmission, after all.

MOH will have more details about today’s cases at night.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.