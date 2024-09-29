2 cows get brought into KL restaurant, disgusts patron when they allegedly urinate on the floor

Patron leaves negative review for KL restaurant after cows urinate inside

A patron in a Kuala Lumpur (KL) restaurant had an unexpected lunch experience when two live cows were ushered inside to dine alongside the other customers.

Google reviewer Suka Minum Beer related the incident in a review two months ago in July, after dining at a South Indian restaurant.

At peak lunch hours on a Friday, the restaurant allegedly brought two fully-grown cows into the restaurant.

Photos showed the animals walking between the tables and chairs right next to eating customers.

Suddenly, one of the cows allegedly “decided to take a dump and take a leak” right then and there, urinating on the restaurant’s floor.

The OP called it a “money-can’t-buy, unforgettable mastercard moment” of their life.

Despite being seated two tables away, they immediately lost their appetite after witnessing the “National Geographic” showcase.

“I pity the parents and their son who [were] next to it,” they wrote.

Gave the restaurant one star in the review

The reviewer claimed that it was an auspicious day for the Hindus, hence the reason for bringing the cows into the restaurant for a ‘tour’.

Nonetheless, they declared that they would never revisit the restaurant and left a one-star review. They gave the food, service, and atmosphere categories a score of one each.

They also still recommended ordering the Banana Leaf Rice Set to anyone willing to eat there.

