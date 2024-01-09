CPIB Investigation Into Iswaran Is Complete, Currently Awaiting AGC Review

CPIB Investigation On Iswaran Is Now Complete, Pending AGC Review

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has wrapped its investigations into Transport Minister S Iswaran.

This matter is currently pending review by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing shared this update in a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday (9 Jan), on behalf of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Authorities arrested Mr Iswaran back in July 2023, but he is currently out on bail.

CPIB completed a ‘robust and thorough investigation’ involving Iswaran: Chan Chun Sing

Mr Chan shared the update in a written parliamentary response on Tuesday (9 Jan), according to The Straits Times (ST).

On behalf of PM Lee, Mr Chan was replying to a parliamentary question from Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa, who requested an update about the case.

Mr Chan acknowledged that there has been much public interest in the matter.

“I want to give my assurance that this case will be put through the due legal process,” he stated.

Mr Chan confirmed that the CPIB has completed a “robust and thorough investigation” involving the Transport Minister.

However, he highlighted that it would “not be appropriate to comment on the matter” at this point, as the AGC is currently reviewing the case.

Transport Minister arrested in July 2023, currently out on bail

Initially, CPIB had only stated that they were interviewing the Transport Minister back in July 2023.

The Bureau later confirmed that authorities had indeed arrested Mr Iswaran on 11 July.

Following the arrest, Mr Iswaran posted bail and his passport was impounded.

On 12 July, PM Lee shared that he had instructed Mr Iswaran to take a leave of absence (LOA) until the investigations are complete.

During this time, Mr Iswaran will not be able to access official resources and Government buildings.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from S Iswaran on Facebook.