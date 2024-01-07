Building Cracks Found In Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, Some Areas Closed For Rectification Works

Rest Of Choa Chu Kang Columbarium Safe For Occupancy Beyond Areas With Cracks: NEA

As Qing Ming is coming in about three months, Singaporeans may be intending to visit their loved ones at Choa Chu Kang Columbarium (CCKC).

However, do take note that some areas of the premises will be closed till further notice.

That’s because cracks were recently found in the building.

Rectification works will thus necessitate the closing off of certain areas.

Cracks in columbarium found during regular NEA checks

In a news release on Sunday (7 Jan), the National Environment Agency (NEA) said regular checks by them and their contractors were carried out recently at CCKC.

During these checks, building cracks were observed.

They didn’t specify where exactly the cracks were found.

Following the discovery, a professional engineer was engaged to undertake a structural inspection of the premises.

They also notified the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

Affected areas of columbarium closed off due to cracks

The professional engineer assessed that the affected areas should be closed off.

BCA agreed with this, after assessing the building structure.

Thus, the following areas of CCKC will be closed off to the public for the safety of staff and the public:

Level 3 linkbridge between Block G & H Block B (currently vacant) Block C2-01 (currently vacant), toilet and admin office Block C1 admin office Part of the covered drop-off point

Members of the public visiting the columbarium are reminded to keep out of the closed-off areas.

NEA working to carry out rectification works

As the areas are closed off, NEA is working with professional engineers to establish the cause of the cracks.

They will also determine what rectification works are required and carry them out safely and expeditiously, the agency said.

Minor works are also being undertaken beyond the closed-off areas.

Further updates on the extent and duration of these minor works will be provided in due course, NEA added.

Rest of columbarium will be open to the public

Meanwhile, the rest of CCKC can continue to be open to the public, BCA determined.

That’s because the professional engineer has assessed that the areas that are not closed off are safe for occupancy.

This means all occupied niches may still be accessed by members of the public until further notice. The installation of new niches won’t be affected.

The lifts near Block B and D will also remain operational.

NEA apologises, thanks public for understanding

NEA apologised to the public for any inconvenience caused by the partial closure of CCKC.

They also thanked them for their understanding and said that safety at our facilities is of utmost importance to them.

A public advisory will be released in February, ahead of Qing Ming, NEA added.

It will detail any changes to visiting arrangements at the columbarium, if any.

So if you and your family are heading down to CCKC any time soon, do take note and avoid the closed-off areas.

