Some might think that otters, our unofficial mascots, have it easy in Singapore, where they’re generally adored by humans.

However, it turns out they have their share of enemies among the animal kingdom – apart from dogs, crows have now been seen making ordinary life a little difficult for them.

2 otters at Pandan Reservoir had their lepak session interrupted by a murder of about 14 crows that ganged up to surrounded them.

The otters eventually had to move, slowly but surely chased away by the birds.

Otters were innocently enjoying themselves

The incident was caught in videos posted by a netizen in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

He said he took them at Pandan Reservoir on Friday (7 Jan), and they started off with the 2 otters enjoying their innocent lepak session.

They were rolling around in the sand and grass, living their best life as carefree otters.

Crows appear 1 by 1

Unfortunately, their revelry was unceremoniously disturbed when crows started appearing on the scene 1 by 1.

First, 2 crows arrived and start to watch what the otters were doing.

That’s not so bad, you would think – until a 3rd crow swoops in.

Then, a 4th crow joins in, and it’s starting to seem like a crowd. Oi, what happened to safe distancing?

Crows start to surround otters

After the 4th crow arrives, their motives seem more nefarious. They move around such that they’re partially surrounding the otters.

They also start to move really close to them.

When 1 of the otters make a move, the birds fly farther away, but it’s just a temporary retreat.

Crows bring reinforcements

In the next video, the crows have brought in reinforcements.

The poor otters are now faced with a whole murder of them – at 1 point, 14 crows could be counted.

There are now so many crows that a few of them can surround each otter.

1 of the otters can’t take it, and walks farther away to a patch of greenery, seemingly leaving the other in the lurch.

The otter left behind is promptly surrounded again by the pesky birds.

Otters walk away

Eventually, also walks away – but he’s followed by the crows.

It seems the crows can’t leave him alone for some reason, and he turns around to stare at them, seemingly in frustration.

The other otter comes back, and as the video ends both of them have been forced to the other side of the path, a distance away from their original spot.

Sadly, they still couldn’t shake off the crows.

In the end, the otters didn’t have much choice but to go back into the water.

At least that’s the only place the crows wouldn’t be able to follow them.

Chill session interrupted

Sadly, the 2 otters’ chill session was interrupted by a territorial gang of crows.

At least they were probably less aggressive than the pack of dogs that surrounded a lone otter last week.

Hopefully, they can find somewhere else to relax without being forced to leave.

