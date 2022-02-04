Man Posts ‘Demotivational Video’, Advises Us To Consume M&Ms In Moderation

The Chinese New Year (CNY) started a few days ago, and New Year symbolises new beginnings.

Some Singaporeans might be tempted to take stock on how far they’ve come.

A Singapore cyclist was thus inspired to post something we think we’ve seen before – an inspo video on what he’s gained after 1 year of the activity.

Source

Turns out, it seems the only thing he’s gained is weight – he put on 1kg since then.

He weighed 100kg 1 year ago

In a clip posted on TikTok as well as the SG PCN Cyclist Facebook group, a netizen named David Tan Chee Yong shared his year-long journey in a humourous way.

Set to strains of emotive music, his voiceover started off by saying that 1 year ago, he weighed 100kg.

Source

Cynical netizens might groan at what they think was coming – another motivational video from a person who lost a lot of weight by cycling.

Current weight: 101kg

However, the video takes a twist when he says when he reveals his current weight – a grand total of 101kg.

Source

That means rather than lose any weight, he’s actually gained weight after all that cycling.

However, we think he still rocks that colourful M&Ms jersey!

Self-deprecating humour

Besides not being shy to reveal his weight, Mr Tan has a self-deprecating sense of humour, it seems.

Knowing that netizens would’ve mistaken his video for a motivational one, he added candidly, “no… I am still fat.”

Source

He did, however, have a tongue-in-cheek piece of advice for M&Ms lover like himself:

Source

Brightened people’s day

Netizens were amused by Mr Tan’s video, with one saying that he’d brightened his day.

Source

It also prompted others to share similar stories of gaining weight despite exercising.

Source

Ultimately, some were of the opinion that what matters is being fit and healthy, not one’s weight or shape.

Source

Taking weight gain in good humour

For those who think that they’ll surely lose weight after exercising, Mr Tan’s “demotivational” video might make you think again.

Perhaps not everyone can achieve quick weight loss, and whether you’re plus sized or not is also down to other factors.

However, we think the video is actually rather motivational after all – at least it shows those who can’t lose weight that others are also in the same boat.

Kudos to Mr Tan for taking his weight gain in good humour and sharing it to give us a smile.

Featured images adapted from @mikeycruiserian on TikTok.