S’porean cyclist fatally run over by lorry after hitting pothole & falling on road in M’sia

Singaporean cyclist fatally run over by lorry in Malaysia

On Saturday (14 June) at around 9.45am, a Singaporean cyclist was fatally run over by a lorry after falling on a road in Johor, Malaysia.

Kulai District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee said the 42-year-old victim was cycling with three other friends when his bicycle accidentally hit a pothole.

The impact caused the bicycle to overturn and the victim to fall on the road.

Victim pronounced dead at the scene

The cyclist was then hit by a lorry whose driver failed to brake in time.

A 41-year-old local drove the lorry that was headed towards Singapore, carrying sand and gravel.

The victim was trapped under the trailer following the incident, New Straits Times reported.

“The rider suffered severe head injuries in the accident and was confirmed dead on the spot,” said Commissioner Tan.

Meanwhile, the lorry driver was unharmed.

Police urge witnesses to assist in investigation

The victim’s body was sent to Kulai Hospital for autopsy.

The local police are conducting further investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1987 for reckless driving causing death.

The police chief also urged witnesses or anyone with information to contact the police and assist in the investigation.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.