Traffic Police Officer Stops Cyclist Riding Without Helmet On Bukit Panjang Road

It’s important to take traffic laws seriously, especially for road users who are most vulnerable to getting seriously injured.

On Thursday (7 Oct), a video was posted on Facebook showing a cyclist riding along Bukit Panjang Ring Road without a helmet. She was later stopped by a traffic police officers.

Netizens took the chance to highlight the importance of wearing a helmet when riding on roads.

Cyclist caught riding on road without helmet

On Thursday (7 Oct) afternoon, a woman cycling along Bukit Panjang Ring Road was allegedly stopped by a traffic police officer for not wearing a helmet.

The cyclist appeared to be having an enjoyable ride, evident from her wide smile. However, her happiness was short-lived as a traffic police officer soon caught up to her.

The video ended with the cyclist pulling over by the roadside near a bus stop.

Compulsory for cyclists to wear helmets when riding on roads

According to LTA, it is compulsory for all cyclists to wear helmets when riding on roads.

This is to protect the cyclist who is more vulnerable as compared to other road users.

Road cyclists without a helmet can be fined up to $1,000 and jailed for up to 3 months for their first offence.

While not mandatory, LTA also advises all cyclists and personal mobility device (PMD) riders to put on helmets when travelling on public paths.

Cyclists can read more about LTA’s rules and code of conduct here.

All cyclists reminded to wear helmets on the road

Safety gears such as helmets are extremely crucial to protect cyclists, especially in the event of an accident.

Hopefully, this serves as a reminder for the cyclist in question, as well as other riders, to always have their helmets on while cycling on roads.

