2 cyclists crash while crossing road in Punggol, netizens blame group size and lack of distancing

Cyclists crash while crossing junction in Punggol, netizens note lack of proper distancing

An accident occurred in Punggol when two cyclists in a group ended up crashing while crossing the road.

It allegedly occurred on 14 Sept at 10.48pm, according to the post on the Facebook page, SG Road Vigilante (SGRV).

Dashcam footage from a car waiting at the red light at the intersection of Punggol North Avenue and Punggol Way showed a large group of cyclists riding across Punggol Way.

However, halfway across, one cyclist took a tumble and fell on the road.

He was travelling at a fast enough speed that he flipped his bicycle over and slide across the asphalt.

A second cyclist then crashed into his fallen bike and violently fell forward onto the road. The motorists in the camcar could be heard exclaiming “woah” repeatedly at the sight.

The other cyclists in the large group slowed down and went around the crash site, while one biker stopped and dismounted to check on the fallen cyclists.

The two victims got to their feet and pushed their bikes off the road alongside the third cyclist.

A user on the SG PCN Cyclist Facebook group claimed there was a “long strip of unevenness” at this particular Punggol junction that possibly caused the fall. He used the video to warn other cyclists to be careful there.

Netizens blame alleged illegal cyclist group size for accident

Many online commenters post found the accident amusing, with highly-liked comments saying the video made their day.

One such netizen even said the cyclists deserved the accident for flouting the rules by cycling in such a large group.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists have to keep to a maximum length of five in a single line or 10 if riding two abreast.

About 23 cyclists in total were seen crossing the road in the dashcam footage.

However, a commenter noted that there was a gap between cyclists a few seconds into the video, implying there could have been two separate groups riding one after the other.

The commenter instead put the cause of the accident on the lack of judgement and not keeping a safe distance between the cyclists. They warned others against automatically blaming the group size as the issue.

Also read: 32 cyclists fined for cycling in oversized groups, 77 errant active mobility users also caught

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.