Dad in China pays daughter S$90 every 10 days so that she texts him daily while in university

A concerned dad in China has come under criticism online after revealing that he pays his daughter ¥500 (S$90) every 10 days so she will send him daily texts while away at university.

Some netizens praised his concern for her safety, while others slammed the move as overbearing — even labelling it a form of financial control.

The unusual arrangement was revealed in a video posted by the family on 6 Sept, which quickly went viral on Chinese social media, reported South China Morning Post.

Paying daughter so she keeps in touch

In the clip, the dad from Xiantao in Hubei province told his daughter:

You are about to kick off your college life. I will transfer you ¥500 (S$90) three times a month.

On top of her allowance, he promised an extra ¥500 (S$90) if she sent him a message every single day.

“Any message, like a short video, a picture or even a comma, is acceptable,” he told her. “The point is that you should contact us.”

The daughter, who had just started her first year at Wuhan Donghu College about 100km away, agreed to the deal and even sealed it with a pinky promise.

The father added that he planned to drive from Xiantao to Wuhan once a month just to make sure she was settling in well.

He explained that he felt worried because his daughter was introverted, and it was also the first time she would be living in a new city.

Not everyone supports the arrangement

While some parents sympathised with his worry, others felt the scheme was excessive.

One commenter said forced contact “lacks sweetness”, warning that she might eventually send only meaningless messages like commas.

Another argued: “College students need their own space, and parents should also learn to withdraw gracefully.”

Some suggested a weekly check-in instead of daily messages.

Daughter now more open with family

Despite the criticism, the dad insisted the arrangement has brought the family closer.

He said his daughter has since become more proactive, sharing details of her college life — from using her ID card to shower to adjusting to her new environment.

Interestingly, when asked what would happen if his daughter forgot to message him, the father admitted he would still send her the money regardless.

Featured image adapted from QQ.