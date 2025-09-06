Australia-based dance crew grooves to busker’s performance at HarbourFront MRT station

Dance crew from Australia performs while busker sings Jay Chou song at HarbourFront MRT station

Footage of an Australia-based dance crew grooving to a Singapore busker’s performance recently went viral on TikTok.

The improvised performance occurred at HarbourFront MRT station as the busker was performing Jay Chou’s ‘Love Confession’ (告白气球).

Australia-based dance crew breaks into impromptu performance at MRT station

The local busker, Bryan Ong, posted footage of the ‘collaboration’ on his TikTok page, showing the group of 12 dancing on the concourse level of HarbourFront MRT station.

Although the impromptu performance happened in a transit area, the crew quickly drew a small audience.

While some passers-by glanced at the dance as they walked past, others stopped in their tracks to record the performance.

One woman even joined the group’s performance, shadowing their moves with a wide smile on her face.

As the song ended, Bryan thanked both the dancers and the audience who had gathered to watch. In return, the dancers showed their support by cheering and applauding him.

Netizens loved the dancers’ ‘vibes’

The video has garnered more than 150,000 views at the time of writing, with many netizens leaving heartwarming comments.

Many commended the group for “brightening the lives of passers-by”.

Others expressed their appreciation for the dancers’ “vibes”, adding that they would join in if they had been there.

Pointing out how the crew was not “chased [out] by an SMRT personnel” for dancing in public, this TikTok user said it is a sign that Singapore can be a “chill” place.

Meanwhile, another netizen focused on the stark contrast in conduct between tourists and locals.

The user noted that while the tourists were “enjoying themselves”, Singaporeans were “rushing back home”, highlighting the fast-paced lifestyle in Singapore.

Forging connections through dance

The dance crew in question was revealed to be ‘Eyecon’, a group based in Brisbane, Australia.

The company had travelled to Singapore to participate in Super 24, a dance showcase competition.

Speaking to MS News, the crew said they had previously seen a lady dancing at Chinatown and decided to join in.

“Despite the language barrier, we felt such a deep connection,” the group said.

“So when we later heard the busker’s music in the MRT, it felt natural for us to dance along as a way to share joy and connect again.”

When asked about passers-by’s reactions to their impromptu performance, the crew said that they initially received “a few awkward stares”.

However, their “energy” soon became “infectious”, and more people joined them in their dance.

The crew added that the main goal of their ‘performance’ was to support the busker and bring attention to his performance.

Inspired by Singapore’s culture

Although the crew confirmed that it is “definitely not common” to dance spontaneously in public in Australia, they were inspired to do so in Singapore after being inspired by the “culture, energy, and people”.

In an Instagram repost of the video, Eyecon wrote that the team “loved embracing the culture” in Singapore.

“Whether competing on stage or connecting with strangers in a train station, we were reminded that dance is truly universal — it has the power to break barriers and bring people together,” the crew said.

