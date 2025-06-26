Woman in S’pore pays for date with CDC vouchers, man allegedly says it’s ’embarrassing’

Woman pays S$100 meal using CDC vouchers, date allegedly says it’s ’embarrassing’

In recent years, it has become common for Singaporeans to pay for their groceries or heartland meals using Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers.

However, a woman was allegedly accused of being”embarrassing” when she paid for her meal with a date using CDC vouchers.

Date says using CDC vouchers to pay for date is ’embarrassing’

In a story shared on the @sg.confessions TikTok page, the woman lamented that “dating is literally impossible nowadays”, following a recent meetup.

As she was the one who had asked the man out and he had fetched her for the date, she decided to foot the bill, which amounted to over S$100.

When she found out that the restaurant accepted CDC vouchers, the woman happily used them to pay while her date “stood behind [her] and watched”.

Afterwards, however, as the woman was exiting her date’s car, he asked her why she used CDC vouchers to pay for their meal, saying it was “kinda embarrassing”.

Put off by his remark, the woman left his car without saying a word.

Netizens said OP exposed date’s character with vouchers

Many netizens echoed the woman’s disbelief at the man’s comment.

Some said she dodged a bullet as she found out about the man’s character early, while others believed she had already wasted money by paying for the date with him.

Meanwhile, this netizen said it was also”embarrassing” for the man to let a woman pay for their date.

Interestingly, some came to the man’s defence, claiming most women would have reacted the same way if their dates had paid using CDC vouchers.

Others took the opportunity to criticise the woman for using her household’s CDC vouchers for a date.

Also read: Redditors share ways to use CDC vouchers beyond food, some use it for dental services

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Nadin Sh on Canva and 香港優之品麵包酥餅 Hong Kong Flaky Lotus on Facebook. Both images are for illustration purposes.