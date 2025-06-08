Man in Indonesia allegedly demands that his date pay him S$3 for dinner after getting rejected

Man in Indonesia allegedly asks date to pay S$3 for dinner after getting rejected

A recent video on TikTok has sparked outrage when a man in Indonesia allegedly demanded his date to pay 40,000 Indonesian Rupiah (S$3) after his confession was rejected.

He also reportedly asked for reimbursement for his petrol on top of the meal cost.

Demanded payment over chicken noodles and iced tea

According to a TikTok video uploaded by user @ultramen_cantik, the incident was captured during a phone call between the man and his date’s older sister.

He could be heard saying, “Give me back my money, the food cost me 40,000 Rupiah”, referring to the chicken noodle soup and iced tea he had bought during their outing.

Confused, the OP asked why it cost so much, noting her sister hadn’t even requested it. Then, the man allegedly replied that it included his fuel expenses as well.

“Which older sibling wouldn’t be upset if their younger sibling was treated like this?” the in-video caption wrote.

@ultramen_cantik masih dengan seblak dan mie ayam.. dn ternyata di hitung sama bensin bensin x gaes ♬ suara asli – ultramen_cantik – ultramen_cantik

OP claims ‘girls don’t like stingy guys’

In a follow-up video, the OP explained the incident further and responded to critics supporting the man.

One commenter allegedly said: “It’s not easy to earn money, so she should return it.”

In response, the OP quipped: “Girls don’t like stingy guys… especially if you’re that calculative.”

“That’s a lesson for you guys,” she concluded.

Mixed reactions from netizens

The video quickly gained traction, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

Some mocked the situation, with one saying: “Good thing it was only 40K,” adding that it would be a hassle if it were a long-term relationship.

Others expressed concern for the woman’s safety. “Just give him the 40K, and don’t say anything to him,” one user said, afraid the man might do something out of spite.

Another warned: “Be careful, sis, if someone is heartbroken, they won’t care about anything”.

Also read: ‘Picky’ woman in M’sia refuses to dine at mamak stall for first date, guy proceeds to block her

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tropical Borneo on Canva and Ahsanjaya on Canva. Both images are for illustration purposes only.