DBS Customers Face Delay In PayNow Services On 26 Sep, Issue Rectified By Bank

DBS users in Singapore faced a temporary disruption with their PayNow transfer services today (26 Sep).

Due to the issue, some of them took to the bank’s social media pages to express their concerns.

DBS eventually issued a statement clarifying that it was simply a delay and that the matter has since been rectified.

DBS PayNow transfers face delay, outgoing transactions ‘pending’

According to The Business Times (BT), the PayNow funds transfer function of DBS ran into some issues on Tuesday (26 Sep).

Starting from around 3pm, users found that the status of their outgoing transactions remained as “Pending”, even as of 4pm.

However, DBS users were still able to receive transfers to their accounts from OCBC and UOB accounts.

In an update, BT reported that transactions from DBS were successful as of 5pm.

Issue rectified at 4.30pm

At about 6pm, DBS issued a statement on Facebook stating that they were aware of the issue.

“We are aware that some of our customers faced a delay in their FAST/PayNow transactions earlier this afternoon. The issue was rectified at 4.30pm,” they said.

“We would like to assure customers that their delayed transaction will be processed by today. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Series of outages over the last few months

Customers’ concerns today likely arose in light of other outages DBS has experienced over the past few months.

Back on 29 Mar, DBS Digital Services was down for over seven hours, starting from about 8.25am.

The bank restored most of its services at around 5.45pm, and assured customers that their data remained secure.

Then, a similar outage occurred again on 5 May.

Fortunately, it only lasted for about 45 minutes.

Customers take to bank’s social media to leave comments about outage

During the delay, customers took to the bank’s prior Facebook posts and left comments regarding this issue.

Most of these comments see customers attempting to alert the bank to the issue, such as this one.

DBS replied to some of the comments apologising to affected users for the inconvenience.

They also requested users to email them regarding the issue that they were facing.

