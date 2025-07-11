DCS celebrates SG60 with up to S$180 in cash rebates, plus up to S$60 off Shopee, Taobao & more for cardmembers

Celebrate Singapore’s big 6-0 with DCS SG60 deals

Singapore may be a little red dot, but there’s plenty to be proud of, from unbeatable hawker fare to world-class experiences right at home.

To mark the nation’s 60th birthday, DCS is rolling out limited-time promotions to help cardmembers enjoy the best of everyday life. From daily conveniences to year-end getaways, the SG60 deals offer something for everyone.

On top of that, DCS has partnered with top brands like Grab, Klook, ShopBack, Shopee, and Taobao to offer up to S$60 off selected purchases. Whether you’re shopping, booking a staycay, or settling dinner plans, there’s a deal with your name on it.

Say hello to rebates & complimentary Caterpillar luggage

Here’s how DCS is turning up the perks this SG60.

For DCS cardmembers, spend S$1,500 on local transactions and get a S$60 cash rebate — just like that. And it’s not a one-off: you can stack your spending and redeem the rebate up to three times, for a total of S$180 in cash rebates.

This promotion runs from now until 31 Aug 2025. To take part in DCS’ SG60 stacked cash rebate, simply register by sending an SMS from the mobile number linked to your DCS card account to 8666 6362 in the following format: “SG60<space>Last four digits of your DCS card number” e.g. SG60 8888.

Not a DCS cardmember yet? Apply for any two DCS cards and spend a total of S$350 per month on both cards for two consecutive months from your approval date to receive a ruggedly stylish Caterpillar Industrial Plate Trunk luggage worth S$320. Durable, spacious, and designed to turn heads, it’s the ideal travel companion for your next adventure with the world’s most powerful passport in hand.

You can check out the full promo details here.

Book your next trip for less with DCS travel deals

We’re already in the second half of 2025, which means it’s prime time to lock in that year-end escape — with your DCS card, of course.

From flights to hotels to unforgettable experiences, these SG60 travel deals help stretch your budget further on trusted platforms like Agoda, Klook, and Trip.com. Here’s what’s on offer:

1) Agoda (now till 31 Aug 2025)

S$60 off worldwide accommodations with a minimum spend of S$350

Book via agoda.com/dcssg60 to enjoy the offer

2) Klook (now till 30 Sep 2025)

16% off sitewide with a minimum spend of S$60 with the promo code < DCSSG60 >

S$6 off F&B deals with a minimum spend of S$40 with the promo code < DCSLAKSA6 >

Do note that these Klook promo codes are only valid for activities and listings based in Singapore.

3) Trip.com (now till 31 Aug 2025)

S$60 off flights with a minimum spend of S$560 with the promo code < DCS1SG60 >

S$36 off flights with a minimum spend of S$360 with the promo code < DCSFLT36 >

S$16 off flights with a minimum spend of S$160 with the promo code < DCSFLT16 >

S$36 off hotel bookings with a minimum spend of S$360 with the promo code < DCSHTL36 >

S$16 off hotel bookings with a minimum spend of S$160 with the promo code < DCSHTL16 >

If you’d rather embark on an adventure closer to home, hop aboard Albatross Speedboat Adventures and enjoy two standard tickets at just S$60 (U.P. S$90) with the promo code <DCS60>. It’s a fun and memorable way to soak in Singapore’s coastline while indulging in a breezy nautical escape.

Skip the rush hour panic with ride-hailing deals

Some mornings, your bed just refuses to let you go, and before you know it, “just five more minutes” has turned into a full-blown, hour-late scramble.

While Singapore’s public transport is generally known for its efficiency, there are days when you just need a quicker way to get around. That’s when ride-hailing apps come to the rescue.

To make your mornings a little less frantic, DCS offers S$6 off your Gojek or Grab ride (with a minimum spend of S$18) until 31 Aug 2025. Just key in <DCSSG60> on Gojek or <DCSRIDE6> on Grab when booking to enjoy the discount.

From weekday dashes to the office to weekend brunches with your BFFs, think of it as your built-in buffer for being fashionably late — minus the stress.

Save on your food delivery orders

One can’t talk about Singapore without mentioning the Lion City’s vibrant culinary scene. From Michelin-recommended hawker fare to cult-favourite cafés, good food is practically a national pastime.

For days when you’re too lazy to head out, foodpanda and GrabFood bring your favourite meals right to your doorstep. As part of their SG60 celebrations, DCS is helping you save while you indulge.

From now till 31 Aug 2025, key in <DCS2025> on foodpanda to get S$6 off with a S$40 spend on food delivery or S$60 spend on pandamart and shops. Alternatively, enjoy S$6 off your GrabFood order with a minimum spend of S$25 using the code <DCSFOOD6>.

If your love language is pineapple tarts, don’t forget to treat yourself to Kele’s festive bundles. You’ll find delightful options like the SG60 Merlion Bundle Set and SG60 Gift Bundle Sets, each at a special price of S$60 with the promo code <DCSXKELESG60>.

For something a little more kawaii, Kele’s Pokémon collection is yours at 6% off with the promo code <DCSPIKACHU6>.

Go on a shopping spree and/or score free bubble tea

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to refresh your wardrobe, DCS has you covered with SG60-exclusive shopping perks both online and in-store.

From now till 31 Aug 2025, enjoy S$6 off with a minimum spend of S$60 when you pick up a cute outfit for yourself (or bae) from local fashion label Dear Lyla using the promo code <DLXDCSSG60>.

As for ZALORA, here’s what you can score:

Now till 31 Jul 2025 — Additional 16% off with a minimum spend of S$130 (capped at S$60) with the promo code < DCSZSG60 >

1 till 31 Aug 2025 — Additional 18% off with a minimum spend of S$130 (capped at S$60) with the promo code < DCSZ18SG60 >

Prefer to shop in person? Swing by Metro at Paragon or Causeway Point for fashion, beauty, home and living, and more. From 1 till 31 Aug 2025, DCS cardmembers enjoy S$60 off with a minimum spend of S$350, or S$6 off when they spend at least S$60.

Once you’ve wrapped up your haul, cool down with a sweet treat — on the house. Simply link your DCS card to your ShopBack account by 31 Aug 2025 to redeem a free bubble tea from CHICHA San Chen, I Love Taimei, KOI Thé, KOI Thé Express, LiHO TEA, or PlayMade.

And that’s not the only perk waiting on ShopBack. As part of the SG60 celebration, DCS cardmembers can also enjoy tiered offers when using ShopBack Pay:

S$60 off with a minimum spend of S$300

S$6 off with a minimum spend of S$50

S$0.60 off with a minimum spend of S$6

More exciting SG60 deals for DCS cardmembers

Speaking of shopping, why stop there? Now’s also a great time to spruce up your space and impress guests, whether it’s with standout furniture finds or the brag-worthy savings from DCS’ SG60 deals.

From now till 13 Aug 2025, enjoy S$60 off with a minimum spend of S$500 or S$16 off with a minimum spend of S$200 on Taobao, so that dreamy new couch or sleek coffee table you’ve been eyeing can finally make its way home without busting your wallet.

HipVan is another great option for stylish furniture that suits your vibe. From minimalist to Scandinavian designs and more, enjoy 16% off with a minimum spend of S$600 when you use the promo code <DCSXHVSG60> at checkout — perfect for levelling up your home without the hefty price tag.

Lazada and Shopee users can also enjoy S$60 off with a minimum spend of S$600 or S$6 off with a minimum spend of S$50, so you can finally clear your cart and give your home the glow-up it deserves.

To explore the full range of SG60 deals and learn how to maximise your card benefits, visit the official DCS website and follow them on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.

