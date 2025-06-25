Woman finds dead chick on window ledge of Tampines home, jokingly asks if it’s ‘time to buy 4D’

Woman stunned to find dead newborn chick on window ledge inside Tampines home

A woman in Singapore had the shock of her life when she pulled open her bedroom curtains — only to find a lifeless baby chick lying motionless on her window ledge.

The unsettling discovery was made on Saturday (22 June) evening at her HDB flat in Tampines North, where the featherless, palm-sized chick appeared to have been freshly hatched and abandoned.

Tiny, featherless chick found on window ledge

In a 12-second TikTok clip, the woman, known as Debra, films herself opening her curtains, only to freeze in horror at the sight of the pink, shrivelled chick.

“Oh my god, babe, what the f**k?” she could be heard exclaiming in disbelief, before cheekily adding: “Is this a sign to buy 4D?”

The newborn chick, with eyes shut and body bare, lay still on the ledge just inches from her bedroom.

Used chopsticks to push chick off ledge

Speaking to MS News, Debra said she was about to air out her room around 6.30pm when she made the grim discovery.

After regaining composure, she examined the chick and realised it had already dried up, with no signs of life.

“It was kinda dried up [already],” she said.

Not knowing what to do, she used disposable chopsticks to gently push the bird off the ledge, where it fell to the ground below.

Debra believes the chick may have been rejected by its mother shortly after hatching, possibly falling from a nearby nest.

“No feathers, eyes closed,” she shared.

She also noted that she didn’t hear any chirping inside her room in the hours or days leading to the discovery of the bird.

Also read: ‘Poop & pee everywhere’: Hornbill leaves terrible mess after flying into Woodleigh home

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @debraleee on TikTok.