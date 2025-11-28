Teen learns of father’s death during M’sia national exams, leads funeral before returning to finish paper

Teen receives news of father’s death while sitting for Malaysian national exams

In Malaysia, the Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM) examination is a critical milestone for Form 5 students, as the results shape their options for further studies, scholarships, and future career pathways. Candidates typically focus intensely during this period to secure strong results.

However, for 17-year-old Ahmad Khairuddin of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Syeikh Abdullah Fahim in Penang, the examination period took a heartbreaking turn when he learned of his father’s death while sitting for one of his papers.

Student leads father’s funeral while still in school uniform

A video shared on the school’s official TikTok account shows a heartbroken Ahmad being comforted by schoolmates after receiving the devastating news.

@tvpsssmkasaf Keluar dari dewan peperiksaan dengan penuh harapan… namun yang menyambutnya ialah berita paling pilu. Perginya seorang ayah saat anaknya masih berjuang demi masa depan. Salam takziah kepada Ahmad Khairuddin (calon SPM) atas kehilangan ayah tercinta, Ustaz Md Nor bin Jusoh. Semoga al-Marhum ditempatkan dalam kalangan orang yang soleh. Amin 🤲 ♬ Sedih menyentuh hati – Yuda Pratama

He is later seen leaving the exam venue in a school van to attend the funeral of his father, the late Ustaz Md Nor Jusoh.

Still dressed in his school uniform, Ahmad led the funeral prayers for his father and helped lower the coffin into the grave.

Despite his grief, the boy returned to the examination hall later the same day to continue sitting for his remaining papers.

Netizens send condolences & well-wishes

The video drew widespread sympathy from netizens, many of whom praised Ahmad for his resilience and composure amid such a personal loss.

Messages of condolence and prayers for his late father flooded the comments, along with well-wishes for Ahmad’s SPM performance and future.

One commenter wrote that Ahmad appeared calm throughout the ordeal, expressing both admiration for his strength and concern for the emotional weight he must be carrying.

