Delivery Rider Collides With Double-Decker Bus In Marsiling On 9 Nov

Food delivery riders are our unsung heroes in this pandemic, going to great lengths so that we can enjoy our favourite foods from the comfort of our homes.

Aside from the back-breaking work and long hours, riders have to endure unpredictable weather conditions and road dangers.

Unfortunately, a rider was caught in a collision with a double-decker bus in Marsiling on Tuesday (9 Nov) night.

After the collision, Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel escorted the injured rider to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

Collision shattered front door of the bus

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a 43-year-old delivery rider had collided with a double-decker bus in Marsiling on Tuesday (9 Nov) night.

The accident had occurred along Admiralty Road and Marsiling Drive at around 11.35pm.

The delivery rider had allegedly collided with the bus’ front door, smashing its glass windows in the process.

The collision was so strong that it flung the rider about 3 metres from the bus. His forehead started bleeding as a result of the impact.

Rider sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

A bus passenger told Lianhe Zaobao that he could hear a loud bang before realising the situation.

Everyone on board was unscathed and worked quickly to contact the relevant authorities for the fallen rider.

He also noted that the rider’s bicycle was crushed underneath the front wheels of the bus.

Thankfully, SCDF personnel were quick to the scene and escorted the rider to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital to treat his injuries.

Lianhe Zaobao also confirms that police investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Be extra careful on the road, especially during rainy weather

We hope the delivery rider is currently receiving the medical treatment needed. We know how terrible accidents can be, so we only hope that he comes out of it without severe injuries.

As a reminder to all drivers on the road, do exercise caution and be mindful of your surroundings to avoid putting yourself and others in harm’s way.

Now that the monsoon season is upon us, it pays to be extra careful on slippery roads as well.

