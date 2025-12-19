Man in M’sia works as delivery rider despite losing arm, saving to marry ‘special someone in S’pore’

Food delivery rider perseveres despite losing one arm in serious accident

A one-armed Grab food delivery rider from Terengganu, Malaysia has recently gained attention on TikTok for his determination to continue working despite his disability.

The rider, 26-year-old Ahmad Nabil Rosli, drew attention after posting a video on 16 Nov showing him being stopped at a traffic police checkpoint while riding his motorcycle.

Noticing that his entire left arm was missing, one of the officers was heard asking him: “Did your hand get hurt, brother?”

Mr Ahmad Nabil later explained that he was involved in a serious road accident in May 2017, which resulted in the loss of his left arm.

Rider was seriously injured in a road accident

According to Sin Chew Daily, Mr Ahmad Nabil’s motorcycle was dragged into the middle of the road and caught fire following the accident eight years ago.

He suffered severe injuries and fell into a coma. Although he survived after emergency treatment, doctors were unable to save his left arm, which had to be amputated from the shoulder.

“At that time, my father told me my heart had stopped for half an hour and the doctors did everything they could to save me. It was a very critical moment,” he recalled.

Since 2021, Mr Ahmad Nabil has been sharing snippets of his daily life as a food delivery rider on TikTok, documenting both his work routine and personal resilience.

Rider makes 30 to 50 deliveries per day

Despite losing a limb, Mr Ahmad Nabil told Sinar Harian that he works from morning until night, typically completing around 30 deliveries a day.

On particularly busy days, he has managed to fulfil close to 50 orders, which he described as a personal record.

He attributed the increase in deliveries to work discipline and his commitment to handling every order seriously.

He also explained that although he previously wore a prosthetic arm while delivering food, he stopped as frequent use caused nerve pain in his shoulder.

Mr Ahmad Nabil said many members of the public have been kind and understanding of his situation, often offering words of encouragement that motivate him to keep going.

Plans to marry ‘special someone in Singapore’

In a separate interview with Hot FM, Mr Ahmad Nabil said that he is working hard to save enough money to marry a “special someone in Singapore”.

He also shared plans to get married by December next year.

According to the radio station, his story moved a listener to offer sponsorship for the cost of his wedding, potentially allowing the couple to wed earlier than planned.

Featured image adapted from @ahmadnabil400 on TikTok and TikTok.