Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan welcomes second child, celebrates occasion with daughter & wife

Just a year and a half after becoming a first-time father, Singaporean actor Desmond Tan has welcomed his second child, a baby boy.

On Tuesday (23 Sept), the 39-year-old Mediacorp star shared the joyful news on Instagram and Facebook with the simple caption:

Didi is here. It’s gonna be a handful, but I’m loving it!

Shares intimate moments from delivery at Thomson Medical Centre

Mr Tan posted a series of heartwarming photos, including one of him cradling his newborn son, who weighed about 3.5kg at birth.

On Instagram Stories, he candidly admitted that despite already being a dad, he was still “nervous” and “worried” as he awaited his wife’s delivery at Thomson Medical Centre.

Other photos showed him cutting the umbilical cord and his baby boy clutching his finger for the first time.

“Our first handshake,” he wrote.

Local celebrities quickly flooded his comments with congratulations, including Felicia Chin, Ben Yeo, Kym Ng, and radio DJ Hazelle Tan.

Makes sure daughter feels loved too

Just over a year ago, Mr Tan welcomed his first child — a girl — after three years of marriage to his university sweetheart.

“My heart had already known a love so profound when I became a father for the first time that I wondered if there was room for more,” the actor wrote.

“Then you arrived and showed me that a heart doesn’t divide… it multiplies!”

Determined not to let his daughter feel left out, Mr Tan prepared special “didi gifts to jiejie” — presents from her baby brother for their first hospital meeting and their return home.

He even hand-painted the wrapping paper, decorating one box with a school bus carrying the family and another with a snake and dragon to symbolise their Chinese zodiac signs.

To top it off, Mr Tan’s daughter wore a “big sis” t-shirt to match her little brother’s “lil bro” outfit.

Together, the father-daughter duo also made sweet cards for the newborn, including one with a family beach scene and another that read “Love you berry much”.

Pays tribute to wife’s strength

While overjoyed by his son’s arrival, Mr Tan made sure to pay tribute to his wife for going through childbirth again.

“I am in awe of your strength and courage,” he wrote.

“Watching you bring our children into the world has given me a whole new level of love and respect for you.”

