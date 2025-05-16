Desperate mum in Thailand seeks adopters for 1-year-old son & offers to sell organs to give him better life

Desperate mum seeks adopters for 1-year-old son & offers to sell organs

A mum in Thailand caused concern when she shared several worrying posts on Facebook out of desperation to give her 1-year-old child a better life.

In one of her posts, she asked if anyone wanted to adopt the boy, saying she does not have the means to raise him, as she has many medical conditions. She wrote:

I want him to have a good future. I have no home to live in and I feel sorry for him. I have never bought him anything. I only have leftovers other people give me. I am looking for someone kind and who will truly love him.

In a subsequent post, the desperate mum asked for leads on where she could sell her organs, so she could raise money for her baby.

She expressed, “I want to see my child have a good future and eat good food like other children.”

The mother asked kind-hearted people for milk, baby diapers, and a job that would allow her to take care of her son, so she would have money to spend on food and to raise him.

Mum has been having difficulty finding a job

Reporters and rescue workers located 33-year-old Ms Ammarin, who lived in a rented room in Sri Saket Province with her 13-month-old son.

She told reporters she has two children, but the older one lived with her grandparents.

While she and her husband live separately, he gives her THB 200 to 300 (S$7.79 to S$11.68) a month and would visit occasionally.

Due to a recent financial difficulty, she sometimes does not get to eat and is uncertain whether she will be able to pay the month’s rent.

Ms Ammarin said she has been trying to find work, but no one would give her a job as she has a young child to care for.

She explained that she made her posts to get milk and clothes for her child and thought of selling her organs to earn money so he could have a better future and a permanent place to live.

Mum will no longer sell organs

On Wednesday (14 May), Ms Ammarin revealed that kind-hearted people have reached out and given her monetary and material donations, including milk and diapers for her son.

Officials from Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security have also contacted her to check if she meets the criteria for a THB3,000 (S$116.80) welfare aid, given thrice a year.