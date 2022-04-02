Digital Lock Company Ex-Staff Arrested On 31 Mar

Recently, local company My Digital Lock generated much buzz when they sought public help to track down an ex-staff member who had allegedly cheated customers and the company alike.

It seems that the fiasco is finally coming to an end, shortly after My Digital Lock offered a monetary reward for the man’s whereabouts.

On Thursday (31 Mar), police reportedly managed to find and arrest the man-at-large.

He will be charged in court today (2 Apr) and may face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine for cheating.

Over $52,000 worth of digital lock products missing

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 22-year-old man had duped numerous victims into transferring him a total of approximately S$94,000 in payments.

This was for the installation of a digital lock, something which he did not arrange for after receiving payment.

Company founder Mr Ronn Teo told ST that a total of S$52,000 worth of products have also gone missing.

Between Wed (30 Mar) and Fri (1 Apr), at least six separate customers apparently lodged police reports against the suspect.

However, internal investigations by My Digital Lock revealed that at least 30 to 40 people may have already fallen victim to him.

Payments sent to a fake PayNow account

According to ST, the ex-staff allegedly asked for payments from his customers in cash or via PayNow.

These transfers would go to an account that he had named “My Digital Lock Pte Ltd”, which gave customers a false sense of security.

But since the payments weren’t official and the man never followed through with the orders, customers ended up not receiving anything.

They subsequently filed complaints, which alerted the company to the incidents.

In light of what happened, My Digital Lock is still willing to fulfil customers’ orders. ST reported that they will only do so if customers show a police report as evidence.

Be more vigilant when transferring money online

As scams have become increasingly sophisticated in recent years, it’s vital that we remain vigilant.

With how convenient it is now to transfer money around, making a mistake has become part and parcel of the purchasing process.

Let’s hope people won’t exploit that in the future and cheat others of their hard-earned money again.

