Dog allegedly left inside parked car with engine off at Compass One carpark

Dog seen inside parked car at Compass One basement carpark, netizens raise animal welfare concerns

A dog was allegedly left alone inside a parked car at the Compass One shopping mall basement carpark, sparking public concern after an image of the incident was shared online.

The discovery was shared by a concerned member of the public and posted to the ROADS.sg Facebook page on Tuesday (6 Jan) at 5pm.

According to the post, the vehicle was unattended with its engine turned off, while the dog remained inside.

Dog seen left alone in car

The image showed the dog inside the stationary car, with one of the windows left slightly ajar, presumably for ventilation.

“This raises serious animal welfare concerns,” the post read.

“In Singapore, leaving pets unattended in vehicles especially without proper ventilation can constitute animal neglect and may lead to severe distress or even death.”

The post did not indicate whether the owner of the car eventually returned or if authorities were contacted regarding the incident.

The time and date of the incident were also not mentioned.

SPCA warns against leaving pets in parked vehicles

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has repeatedly cautioned pet owners against leaving animals unattended in cars, even if windows are partially open.

Temperatures inside a parked car can rise very quickly, and with their much smaller bodies, animals can sustain brain damage or even die from heatstroke in just under 15 minutes.

If you spot an animal left alone in a car, stay at the scene and alert the owner if possible.

Otherwise, take down the vehicle’s information and capture a photo or video before contacting the SPCA’s 24/7 hotline at 6287 5355.

Netizens divided over how situation was handled

The post quickly gained traction online, with many netizens expressing concern over the dog’s safety.

One netizen questioned why the alleged bystander did not do anything to help the dog.

Others were more sympathetic towards the owner, suggesting it could have been an emergency and offering alternative steps the concerned member of the public could have taken.

Another netizen also shared additional advice on what to do if a similar situation is encountered in future.

