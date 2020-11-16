Dogs In The Philippines Stranded On Roof As Typhoon Rips Through Shelter

When Typhoon Ulysses – also known as Typhoon Vamco – wreaked havoc in the Philippines on Wed night (11 Nov), it sent residents scrambling to get their belongings so they could escape the floods.

As of Sun morning (15 Nov), there have been 67 reported casualties with 12 more missing.

However, people are not the only ones bearing the wrath of this natural disaster. Dogs at San Mateo Pound in Rizal province – located 23km northeast of Manila – ended up being stranded on the roof.

The pound is one of the few in the Philippines that adheres to a “no-kill” policy. In a race against time, the Animal Kingdom Foundation has called for donations and supplies to rescue the animals as the pound has been mostly devastated by the typhoon.

Dozens of dogs stranded on the roof

On Sat (14 Nov), Philippines news site INQUIRER.net shared images of dogs being stranded on the roof of an animal shelter.

These are animals from the San Mateo Pound in Rizal province, and one of the few pounds in the Philippines that enforces a “no-kill” policy.

According to reports, animal welfare NGO Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) is desperately appealing for donations, food, and supplies to support the rescue mission.

According to AKF, the supplies they need include food bowls, food containers, blankets and cleaning materials.

INQUIRER.net further reports that the pound has lost almost everything as the place was badly destroyed by the typhoon.

Reach out to San Mateo Pound & AKF to help

San Mateo Pound and AKF are seeking donors and volunteers to help with relief efforts. Anyone from anywhere can help out.

If you would like to provide aid, full details can be found here.

Hoping the stranded dogs will be rescued soon

The devastation that has plagued the Philippines is a harrowing sight.

As rescue missions are underway, we hope displaced residents and animals will be saved ASAP. Hopefully, they’ll be able to return to warm homes once the worst is over.

