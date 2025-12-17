‘She hungry I think’: TikTokers joke about Doja Cat seemingly chanting ‘wok hei’ at S’pore concert

Singapore audience mistakenly hears Doja Cat’s chant as ‘wok hei’

During her debut performance in the Lion City, Doja Cat had fans laughing when her “woah, hey” chant was misheard as the artiste calling out “wok hei” and inviting the crowd to repeat after her.

Several netizens later clarified that the audience interaction was part of her song ‘One More Time’, though many enjoyed running with the joke.

Doja Cat seemingly beckons audience to shout ‘wok hei’

On Wednesday (10 Dec), American rapper and singer Doja Cat performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of her ‘Tour Ma Vie’ world tour.

For her first-ever Singapore concert, the “Queen of Pop-Rap” appeared to add a local twist by chanting “wok hei”… or at least, that’s what it sounded like to some in the audience.

“Wok! Hei!” she shouted, prompting fans to echo her chant.

In a satirical video, a TikTok user who attended the show feigned confusion.

“Should get Lucastheboss to confirm if the wok [hei] is indeed worth chanting for,” the original poster (OP) joked, referencing the local TikToker known for his controversial hawker reviews.

She added that she wasn’t sure what Doja Cat was asking the crowd to chant.

In a separate post, another TikToker captured the 30-year-old artiste saying “woah woah woah” while gesturing to one side of the audience, before switching to “hey hey hey” and pointing to the other side.

Chant was actually ‘woah, hey’

On TikTok, a netizen explained that the chant was part of Doja Cat’s song ‘One More Time’, which goes: “One more time (woah, woah, woah). One more time (hey, hey, hey). One more time (woah, hey).”

Another TikTok user noted that the singer had used similar crowd interactions during her Sydney concert.

Meanwhile, netizens had fun with the misheard chant, with one joking that Doja Cat must have been hungry, and another suggesting it should be the official chant at fried rice stalls.

Singapore concert was her first Asia show

The Singapore concert marked Doja Cat’s seventh stop on her world tour, which began in mid-November.

It was also her first performance in Asia.

She performed hits like ‘Paint The Town Red’ alongside songs from her latest album, including ‘Silly! Fun!’ and ‘Jealous Type’.

