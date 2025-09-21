Suspect in Joo Chiat ‘mamasan’ murder allegedly paid domestic helpers to take son out all day before incident

Joo Chiat murder suspect allegedly ordered domestic helpers to bring son out on day of incident

Chilling details have surfaced about the hours leading up to the killing of a woman at a Joo Chiat condominium.

The victim, 43-year-old Yu Hui (name transliterated), better known by her stage name “Anna,” was a well-known mamasan at a Chinatown nightclub.

She was found dead at Lotus@Joo Chiat on 15 Sept. Police are investigating her 40-year-old boyfriend for murder.

The couple shared a two-year-old son.

Boyfriend allegedly sent helpers & son away before incident

According to Shin Min Daily News, the boyfriend allegedly gave money to the family’s two domestic helpers, instructing them to take the toddler out to PLQ Mall for the entire day of the murder.

It is reported that the boyfriend left Singapore by plane after the incident, flying to a city in southern China.

A source who wished to remain anonymous said the couple had only moved into the Joo Chiat apartment less than a year ago.

Two helpers later sent back to agency

A source revealed that both helpers have since been returned to their agency.

Jenny (name transliterated), a maid living nearby, recalled seeing a heavy police presence after the killing.

“When I peeked inside, I didn’t see any blood. At first, I thought it was drug-related. I was shocked to learn it was murder from the news.”

The victim’s colleagues were also recently spotted visiting the apartment to pay their respects.

Another source claimed the victim’s child had previously been burned on the thigh by a domestic helper, leaving a scar.

Following this, the victim allegedly hired two helpers so they could watch over the child and supervise each other.

Neighbours often saw the helpers bringing the boy to the playground.

Jenny added that the toddler was very attached to them and has been “inconsolable” since losing both the helpers and his mother.

Boyfriend described as ‘gentle’ by acquaintance

A man whose child attended the same childcare centre as the victim’s son said he had met the victim’s boyfriend there.

After getting to know the boyfriend’s family, the man sometimes asked permission to take their child out to play with his son.

He described the boyfriend as a “gentle person” who likes to smoke.

Although he rarely took his son out to play, he believed the man cared for the boy.

