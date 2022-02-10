Double Rainbows Greet Singaporeans on 9 Feb

Earlier this week, Singaporeans were rewarded with a mesmerising and fiery sunset.

On Wednesday (9 Feb), Mother Nature bestowed upon us yet another celestial spectacle — double rainbows.

The rainbows were certainly a welcoming sight especially after the torrential rain that had descended on Singapore over recent days.

Double rainbows sighted in Telok Blangah & Hougang

As dark clouds made way on Wednesday (9 Feb) evening, the skies greeted Singaporeans with a pair of surprises.

Residents from across the island shared exquisite images of double rainbows ‘sitting’ in front of their homes.

Though we hadn’t quite made it to the TGIF time of the week, the rainbows certainly made the pang gang experience much sweeter.

Over at Hougang, the majestic rainbows made for an impressive backdrop above Hougang Mall and the adjacent bus interchange.

Another resident shared a magnificent image of the double rainbows gracefully forming an arc just above Xin Hua Primary School.

Meanwhile, some netizens captured zoom-in pictures of the rainbows showcasing its colourful contrast against the dark clouds.

One Facebook user shared how he apparently managed to catch the end of the rainbow behind Chinatown’s majestic tigers and yellow lanterns.

Who knows, he might’ve found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Signify new beginnings and positivity

Symbolising new promises and a sign of hope, we hope the double rainbows give Singaporeans renewed determination and optimism amid the recent surge in cases.

If managed to catch sightings of the rainbows last evening, share pictures of them in the comments below.

