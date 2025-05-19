‘Reform S’pore’s Electoral System’: Dr Chee Soon Juan calls for 6 key political changes in petition

Dr Chee Soon Juan launches petition calling for 6 key political reforms in Singapore

Following the Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) performance in the recent General Election (GE), the party has wasted no time in advancing its push for systemic change.

On Sunday (18 May), SDP secretary-general Dr Chee Soon Juan launched a petition on Change.org calling for a series of electoral reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and democratic integrity in Singapore’s political system.

The petition, which was announced during the party’s appreciation dinner for volunteers, outlines six major changes the SDP is advocating for:

Remove the Elections Department from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) — Establish an independent Elections Commission comprising representatives from various sectors of society to ensure neutrality and public trust. End gerrymandering by reforming the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) — Mandate transparency in the committee’s criteria, introduce public consultation, and appoint members free from political influence. Abolish the Group Representation Constituency (GRC) system — Transition fully to Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) to promote fairer competition. Extend the minimum campaign period to three weeks — Increase the official campaigning period from nine to 21 days to allow voters more time to assess party platforms and candidates. Introduce a minimum six-month interval between boundary changes and Parliament dissolution — Provide sufficient time for political parties and voters to respond to changes in constituency boundaries. Review the Newspaper and Printing Presses Act (NPPA) — Allow for the establishment of independent media outlets to foster fair election coverage and informed public discourse.

One of three projects under the SDP’s post-GE2025 strategic roadmap titled the “Renew, Rebuild, Reignite” campaign, it has garnered more than 7,600 signatures at the time of writing.

Orange & Teal to become cooperative, offering alternative to PAP-NTUC model

The party also intends to restructure Orange & Teal, the café founded by Dr Chee, into a flagship cooperative.

Named the Orange & Teal Social Enterprise and Cooperative (OSTEC), the initiative aims to provide fair-wage employment and shared ownership opportunities for workers, freelancers, creatives, and small business owners.

It also promotes a community-first approach to business, in contrast to what the SDP sees as the top-down model of the People’s Action Party-National Trades Union Congress (PAP-NTUC) establishment.

Dr Chee said the cooperative reflects the party’s “People’s Economy” vision — one that gives ordinary Singaporeans a greater stake in the economy.

Membership is open to the public for a one-time fee of S$100.

SDP to launch youth outreach action plan

The SDP’s third project involves rolling out a youth outreach initiative aimed at inspiring, educating, and recruiting a new generation of young Singaporeans into the democratic movement.

As part of this action plan, the party plans to publish a book targeted at youth, expand discussions on civic engagement, set up student clubs in universities, and boost its presence on social media platforms.

During the appreciation dinner, Muhammad Aqmal Harris, a member of the SDP’s Young Democrats, delivered a speech highlighting the party’s “Renew, Rebuild, Reignite” campaign.

“This document is the beginning. A conversation starter. A rallying point. And it will evolve with your input,” he said.

Addressing younger Singaporeans directly, he underscored their vital role in the party’s vision for the future.

“I urge you to bring these discussions into your student clubs, your political associations, your group chats,” he stated. “Without you, this movement is just a PDF with strong opinions and no action.”

