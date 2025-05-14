‘Remaining silent is not an option’: SDP calls for public inquiry into Su Haijin’s ties with ministers

SDP calls for public inquiry into ministers’ ties with Su Haijin

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has called for a public and independent Commission of Inquiry to investigate the appearance of two ministers and the NTUC Secretary-General at a dinner involving convicted money launderer Su Haijin.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday (14 May), the SDP said it viewed the circulating photographs with “great concern” as they showed the officials “fraternising” with individuals under investigation for money laundering.

The images, leaked by former Reform Party (RP) chairman Charles Yeo on Instagram, depict Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat at a dinner with Su, who is reportedly linked to the Fujian gang.

Another photo shows NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng seated beside Su at a separate event.

All three public figures have since issued statements denying any improper relationship with Su.

SDP questions government silence, calls for accountability

In its Facebook post, titled “SDP calls for public inquiry to address Su Haijin connection with ministers and NTUC chief“, the party emphasised the need for transparency, stating that important questions must be addressed to “preserve Singapore’s reputation for integrity and incorruptibility”.

The SDP first questioned the purpose of the dinners — whether they were social gatherings, fundraisers, or discussions of official matters — given the presence of two cabinet ministers, a former minister, and the NTUC Secretary-General.

It also called for the authorities to verify when the dinners took place and whether any government regulations, particularly those in place during the Covid-19 period, were violated.

The party then raised concerns about whether the guests had been vetted, noting the importance of due diligence when ministers attend such events.

Finally, it asked whether the ministers were present in a personal or official capacity, and whether the government had been informed of the gatherings.

SDP calls on PM Wong to address matter

“These and other questions must be answered,” the SDP concluded, urging Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong to address the issue.

“Remaining silent on such and alarming development, especially one coming in the immediate aftermath of the elections, is not an option.”

Also read: Ong Ye Kung & Chee Hong Tat deny knowing convicted money launderer Su Haijin following dinner photos

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bryan Chihan on Facebook and @toxicnarrativeinsg on Instagram and Instagram.