Ong Ye Kung, Chee Hong Tat & Ng Chee Meng threaten legal action over defamatory Facebook posts

Ministers Ong Ye Kung, Chee Hong Tat & Ng Chee Meng threaten defamation lawsuit over Facebook posts

A man named Sng Chia Huat has made two Facebook posts falsely accusing Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat of knowingly tolerating unlawful behaviour by Su Haijin, an alleged member of the Fujian gang.

Sng, who goes by the name Rich Sng on the platform, further alleged — without basis — that the ministers had accepted favours from Su, falsely denied knowing him, and were part of a system that protects individuals like him from accountability.

Su, a Cypriot national, was among 10 individuals convicted in a high-profile money laundering case in Singapore involving billions in illicit funds.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison in April 2024 and later deported.

Facebook user asked to apologise & withdraw allegations