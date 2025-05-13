 SG Election Notice
GE 2025: Click here for the latest updates.

Ong Ye Kung, Chee Hong Tat & Ng Chee Meng threaten legal action over defamatory Facebook posts

Latest News Politics

The Facebook user falsely claimed the ministers tolerated unlawful actions by Su Haijin, a convicted criminal and alleged gang member.

By - 13 May 2025, 1:32 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Ministers Ong Ye Kung, Chee Hong Tat & Ng Chee Meng threaten defamation lawsuit over Facebook posts

A man named Sng Chia Huat has made two Facebook posts falsely accusing Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat of knowingly tolerating unlawful behaviour by Su Haijin, an alleged member of the Fujian gang.

ong chee defamation

Source: @toxicstatenarrativeinsg on Instagram

Sng, who goes by the name Rich Sng on the platform, further alleged — without basis — that the ministers had accepted favours from Su, falsely denied knowing him, and were part of a system that protects individuals like him from accountability.

Su, a Cypriot national, was among 10 individuals convicted in a high-profile money laundering case in Singapore involving billions in illicit funds.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison in April 2024 and later deported.

Facebook user asked to apologise & withdraw allegations

In response, the two ministers issued legal letters to Sng, demanding a public apology, full retraction of his allegations, and a proposal for damages — proceeds of which will be donated to charity.

Sng has until 16 May to comply, or legal proceedings for defamation will follow.

The situation arose after photos of the ministers with Su, originally posted on Instagram by former Reform Party (RP) chairman Charles Yeo, circulated online.

Source: @toxicstatenarrativeinsg on Instagram

On 6 May, the ministers’ press secretaries released a joint statement clarifying that both Mr Ong and Mr Chee “do not know Su personally, and have had no contact or dealings with him, before or since these occasions”.

After Sng’s Facebook posts on 10 and 11 May, a follow-up statement was issued on 12 May reiterating that the allegations were “baseless” and “false”.

“As stated in an earlier joint statement, both ministers do not know Su Haijin personally, and did not have any contact with him before and after the dinners,” they affirmed.

Although the amount of damages sought was not disclosed, the ministers emphasised that legal action would be taken to safeguard their reputations and maintain public trust in the government.

Ng Chee Meng also takes legal action over posts

Separately, labour chief Ng Chee Meng — who was also photographed with Su — has taken similar legal action against Sng.

ong chee defamation

Source: @toxicstatenarrativeinsg on Instagram

In a statement released on 12 May, Mr Ng, the newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Jalan Kayu SMC, said he had instructed his lawyer to issue a letter to Sng demanding an apology, withdrawal of the allegations, and a proposed amount of damages to be donated to charity.

He described the claims directed at him as “false, misleading, and defamatory”, and likewise gave Sng until 16 May to respond or face legal proceedings.

Mr Ng had previously addressed the photo on 6 May, stating that it was taken during a corporate dinner event hosted “some time back.”

“As the Secretary-General of NTUC, it is part of my work to engage with different companies and private sector leaders,” he wrote. “These engagements help me better understand the concerns and challenges in different industries.”

He added that after learning of the police investigations and charges brought against Su, he ceased all contact with him.

As of the time of writing, the Facebook posts by Sng remain publicly visible on his profile.

Sam Goi reveals exact dates of dinners with Su Haijin & politicians, says they complied with Covid-19 rules

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @toxicstatenarrativeinsg on Instagram and Instagram.

Article written by:

Gary Yang
Gary Yang
  • More From Author