Ong Ye Kung, Chee Hong Tat & Ng Chee Meng threaten legal action over defamatory Facebook posts

In response, the two ministers issued legal letters to Sng, demanding a public apology, full retraction of his allegations, and a proposal for damages — proceeds of which will be donated to charity.
Sng has until 16 May to comply, or legal proceedings for defamation will follow.
The situation arose after photos of the ministers with Su, originally posted on Instagram by former Reform Party (RP) chairman Charles Yeo, circulated online.
On 6 May, the ministers’ press secretaries released a joint statement clarifying that both Mr Ong and Mr Chee “do not know Su personally, and have had no contact or dealings with him, before or since these occasions”.
After Sng’s Facebook posts on 10 and 11 May, a follow-up statement was issued on 12 May reiterating that the allegations were “baseless” and “false”.
“As stated in an earlier joint statement, both ministers do not know Su Haijin personally, and did not have any contact with him before and after the dinners,” they affirmed.
Although the amount of damages sought was not disclosed, the ministers emphasised that legal action would be taken to safeguard their reputations and maintain public trust in the government.
In a statement released on 12 May, Mr Ng, the newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Jalan Kayu SMC, said he had instructed his lawyer to issue a letter to Sng demanding an apology, withdrawal of the allegations, and a proposed amount of damages to be donated to charity.
He described the claims directed at him as “false, misleading, and defamatory”, and likewise gave Sng until 16 May to respond or face legal proceedings.
Mr Ng had previously addressed the photo on 6 May, stating that it was taken during a corporate dinner event hosted “some time back.”
“As the Secretary-General of NTUC, it is part of my work to engage with different companies and private sector leaders,” he wrote. “These engagements help me better understand the concerns and challenges in different industries.”
