Driver who locked tourists in car & charged S$250 for ride from KLIA arrested

Driver who trapped tourists & demanded inflated fare arrested at KLIA

A driver who allegedly tried to overcharge two tourists RM836 (S$250) for a ride initially agreed at RM60 (S$18) and locked them in her car on 15 Sept has been arrested.

The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) nabbed the woman, in her 30s, during an undercover operation at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 at 1am on Sunday (21 Sept).

She was caught while attempting to deceive another tourist, this time from the Philippines.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had earlier directed JPJ to track down the suspect after the case involving two Chinese women tourists went viral on social media.

A black Perodua Axia, believed to have been rented, was also seized during the arrest.

Woman suspected to be part of touting group

Selangor JPJ Director Azrin Borhan said initial questioning suggested the woman was working with others, and efforts are underway to trace the rest of the group.

Her method was to approach newly arrived foreign tourists at the airport and offer them cheap fares to the city centre.

She admitted she did it to earn extra income and could make up to three trips a day.

The case is being investigated under Section 205(1) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

If convicted, she faces a fine of up to RM50,000 (S$15,300), up to five years in prison, or both.

Tourist assaulted after refusing inflated fare

The incident that sparked the arrest took place on 15 Sept, when two Chinese women accepted a RM60 offer for a ride to their hotel.

Instead of stopping there, the driver took them to a dark, secluded spot and demanded RM836.

When the tourists refused to pay, the driver’s wife allegedly locked the doors, preventing them from leaving.

The women were only released after convincing the couple to drive them to their hotel, where they banged on the windows and cried for help until staff intervened.

Even then, the driver’s wife accused them of lying and stealing a phone, demanding more money.

She allegedly slapped one of the women three times, while the driver was said to have grabbed a bystander who tried to help by the throat.

The couple only fled when witnesses threatened to call the police.

Also read: Couple in M’sia demands S$250 from Chinese tourists for airport ride, traps them in car when they refuse

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Anthony Loke Siew Fook on Facebook and China Press.