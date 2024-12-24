‘Grab? My a**’: Driver in Thailand berated by woman accusing him of being her daughter’s boyfriend

Private hire driver in Thailand confronted by mother who accused him of being her daughter’s boyfriend

Mothers can be fiercely protective of their children, as one private hire driver in Thailand learned the hard way.

What he thought was a simple job ended in a dramatic showdown with an angry mama bear — and a video of the confrontation has since racked up over 3 million views.

According to dashcam footage shared on Facebook, the incident took place on Sunday (22 Dec) night at 8.22pm.

Mother berates driver, thinking he was her daughter’s boyfriend

The clip kicks off with the mother storming up to the driver’s side window, launching into an aggressive line of questioning after he dropped her daughter off.

“Who are you?” she demanded.

“GrabCar,” he responded, keeping his cool.

But the woman wasn’t having any of it.

She repeatedly asked what his relationship was with her daughter, leaving the poor driver thoroughly confused.

“Grab? My ass,” she shot back, refusing to believe him.

Not satisfied with the answer, she marched to the front of the car and snapped a photo of his licence plate.

Girl tries to calm her mum down

“Please come explain to your mother,” the driver said to the girl offscreen, trying to de-escalate the situation.

The mum, noticing the driver speaking to her daughter, stormed back to the window, sticking her hand through.

“Stop your BS!” she shouted, grabbing hold of him.

Despite the onslaught, the driver kept his composure and reiterated: “I’m a GrabCar driver.”

Undeterred, the woman continued to glare at him while filming the entire confrontation.

The commotion soon attracted the attention of her son, who came outside to see what the fuss was about.

“He’s just a driver,” the son said, trying to calm things down.

“Then why are you driving my daughter home?” the mum snapped.

“Please explain to her what GrabCar is,” the driver said, directing his plea to the son.

“I don’t believe you!” the mum yelled, instructing her children to head indoors.

“May I leave now?” the driver finally asked, clearly ready to end the ordeal.

“Just get the f*** out of here,” the mum retorted, and the driver quickly drove off.

Mum called driver later to apologise

In an interview with Khaosod, the driver revealed that the mother had called him later to apologise for her behaviour.

He told her that he completely understood her concerns, given that her daughter was still of school age and was returning home with a man at 8pm.

“Anyone could misunderstand that situation,” he said.

The driver also mentioned that the mother appeared to be a bit intoxicated when the confrontation took place.

“She admitted she didn’t know what GrabCar was and was quite embarrassed when she saw how viral the video had gone,” he said.

He assured her that he wasn’t angry and empathised with her situation.

“I was more concerned about her possibly getting into an argument with her daughter,” he added.

