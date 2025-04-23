Driver in China kills family of 3 while speeding at 129km/h in 40km/h zone, then jokes about it online

Speeding driver kills family in deadly crash, faces outrage online

Last October, a driver in China accelerated to 129km/h in a 40km/h zone following a heated argument with his girlfriend, resulting in the tragic deaths of a family of three.

Since the incident, the 20-year-old man has been heavily criticised online, with the victims’ loved ones demanding the harshest punishment.

The driver was put on trial last week for his actions.

Shocking crash claims the lives of 3

On 2 Oct 2024, the man, Liao, got into an argument with his girlfriend while driving through Jiangxi province.

In a fit of anger, he accelerated to more than three times the speed limit and ran over a family of three, including an infant.

Security footage shared online captures the devastating crash at around 6.40pm, showing the moment of impact that killed all three family members.

According to the South China Morning Post, Liao has faced intense public backlash, particularly after showing no remorse for the incident and even making light of it.

“The scene was blood-soaked, yet he was chatting, joking, and laughing about my baby,” one of the victim’s parents said. “Does he have any humanity?”

Victims’ families call for death penalty following fatal crash

The tragic incident has left the victims’ parents in profound grief and despair.

“We were waiting for them to come home for dinner, but instead, we received a call from the traffic police telling us they were gone,” one of the parents shared.

The family of three had been crossing the road to visit relatives when Mr Liao’s reckless driving claimed their lives.

Both parents were in their early 30s — he worked at a local state-owned enterprise, she was an accountant — and they had been making plans for their baby boy’s first birthday.

Man’s father lashes out at victims’ family

In a shocking twist, Liao’s father publicly lashed out at the victims’ family when his son faced a lawsuit.

“My son killing your son was an act of God, but you suing him is a man-made disaster!” he said, displaying an appalling lack of empathy.

This, along with Liao’s indifferent response following the accident, led the victims’ family to reject any attempts at a settlement.

Liao’s father offered 800,000 yuan (approximately S$144,000) in compensation and promised that his son would care for the victims’ parents once released from prison.

However, the family found this offer utterly unacceptable.

During the open trial on 15 April, the victims’ parents demanded the death penalty for Liao.

After a four-hour session, the court recessed and announced that a verdict would be delivered at a later date.

