Driver Rams Into Cows When Speeding On M’sia Highway, Motorists Urged To Be Cautious

Driver Collides With Cows While Speeding Down Malaysia Highway

Driving down a highway in the middle of the night can come with its own set of dangers for motorists. The slightest slip can have disastrous consequences and endanger other road users.

This was the case in Malaysia, where a driver recently sped down a highway at night.

The road was unlit, and as a result, the driver unexpectedly rammed into a herd of cows down the highway.

Netizens slammed the driver for recklessly speeding down the road, especially in a country where animals are often known to cross the street. They also urged all drivers to exercise more caution while driving, especially at night.

Driver rams into cows while speeding down highway

The highly viral incident was posted to ROADS.sg on Monday (25 Apr).

According to the OP, the accident occurred on Wednesday (20 Apr) at 1.30am. In the footage, the driver was driving at a considerably higher speed than that of passing motorists.

According to the bottom of the video, the driver was driving at 133km/h.

He drove faster, hitting 137km/h in the middle of the video, right before ploughing into a large herd of cows, mowing them down.

The poor animals, which hit the front of the car, had been milling around in the centre of the highway, and were not visible due to the poor lighting of the road.

Netizens urge drivers to exercise more caution on highway

The distressing video has gained widespread attention on Facebook. Many criticised the driver for not travelling more carefully down the highway.

Several netizens have urged the driver to keep below the speed limit while driving at night. Such roads become dangerous for motorists who insist on driving recklessly with low visibility.

A Facebook user has pointed out that the occurrence of animals crossing the road is not just isolated to Malaysia. It can happen in Singapore as well, where stray dogs sometimes wander to the middle of the road.

In such situations, it is best for drivers to always practise caution on the road. Speeding will likely result in unintended casualties for innocent living creatures.

Other fellow motorists have also chipped in with words of advice for the hapless driver in the video.

According to them, turning on the high beam will go a long way in warning you of upcoming obstacles on the road — especially in dimly lit areas.

Motorists must be more careful on poorly lit highways

It is tempting to drive with careless abandon on seemingly empty roads, especially when all we want to do is get home quickly in the middle of the night.

However, we share the roads with other users, be they humans or animals. We should always strive to avoid causing harm to other living creatures. Lowering our speed limit and taking various precautions can help us avoid such incidents.

These animals should not have to pay the price for being at the wrong place at the wrong time. The onus is ours to drive responsibly.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg.