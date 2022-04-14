Driver Lifts Gantry Barrier At Bukit Batok Carpark, Netizens Asked Not To Jump To Conclusions

Driver Seen Lifting Gantry Barrier At Carpark In Bukit Batok

Gantry barriers are a common sight at almost every outdoor carpark in Singapore. Yet, it’s not every day that we see someone taking apart such barriers with their own bare hands.

On Wednesday (13 Apr), footage showing a driver lifting a gantry barrier at a Bukit Batok carpark started circulating on social media.

While many condemned the drivers’ actions, assuming he was attempting to evade his parking fees, some netizens urged others not to jump to conclusions.

Driver raises gantry barrier at Bukit Batok

According to the caption posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the incident happened at about 11.20pm on Tuesday (12 Apr).

The clip starts with a white car coming to a stop in front of a carpark gantry barrier along Bukit Batok Street 32.

As the driver exits his car, he jogs towards the barrier before lifting it with his hands.

He then walked back to his car and made his exit.

Netizens assume he’s evading parking fees

Many netizens condemned the drivers’ actions and assumed he was evading parking fees.

Some even quipped that the driver may have forgotten to “dismantle the camera”, referring to what he did to the barrier.

Might be a faulty gantry barrier

While many netizens called for actions to be taken against the driver, others pointed out that the barrier might actually be faulty at the time.

In such cases, drivers may be instructed to lift the barrier manually.

In recent years, there have been a number of cases involving drivers manually lifting carpark gantry barriers

One such incident occurred in 2018 when a motorist was recorded raising a carpark barrier in Jurong West. Many netizens were also quick to condemn his actions.

However, folks from Housing & Development Board (HDB) later clarified that the gantry was faulty.

In 2019, a widely circulated video showed a ComfortDelGro taxi driver removing another gantry barrier in Jurong East. HDB later issued a similar clarification that the barrier had malfunctioned.

While it’s unclear if that was the case for the Bukit Batok incident, those who fail to pay their parking charges face a fine of up to S$100.

Hopes HDB can clarify the matter

It’s only understandable for netizens to feel enraged seeing someone evade their parking charges.

However, given the lack of details as to why the driver behaved the way he did, perhaps it might be wise not to jump to conclusions too.

We hope the authorities will be looking into the case and will take the necessary actions to rectify the issue.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.