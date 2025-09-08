Driver drags police officer several metres in Toa Payoh, says car moved when he lifted foot off brake

Drunk driver drags police officer several metres in Toa Payoh, found guilty in court

A 61-year-old driver was found guilty on Friday (5 Sept) after a trial for dragging a police officer several metres with his car in Toa Payoh.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at 3.37pm on 5 July 2023, near the junction of Lorong 6 Toa Payoh and Toa Payoh East.

Lew Voon Kim had stopped his black sedan in the middle of the road when two Community Policing Unit (CPU) officers conducting home visits nearby noticed the vehicle and went over to check.

Does not comply with officers’ instructions, drags one several metres

One officer approached the driver’s door, detected the smell of alcohol, and asked Lew if he needed assistance.

He also requested Lew’s identification card, but received no response.

When instructed to alight from the car, Lew did not comply.

Because the window was partially open, the officer reached inside to try to switch off the engine or open the door.

At that moment, the car suddenly lurched forward, dragging the officer several metres.

The officer eventually managed to stop the engine and open the door.

Lew continued resisting attempts to handcuff him, prompting the officers to call for backup.

Driver claims car moved when he took foot off brake pedal

Lew was charged with a rash act causing hurt, but pleaded not guilty.

During the trial, one CPU officer testified that while he could not see Lew’s feet at the time, the car’s forward movement suggested Lew had stepped on the accelerator rather than merely releasing the brake.

Lew, however, claimed he had kept his foot on the brake and only momentarily lifted it, causing the car to move forward.

CCTV footage showed that the vehicle did not move far or at high speed, and that the officer’s injuries were not serious.

The judge noted that without expert testimony, Lew’s explanation could not be ruled out.

Nevertheless, he concluded that even under Lew’s version of events, his conduct still amounted to a rash act causing hurt.

Lew was therefore convicted on Friday.

Defendant has past history of traffic offences

The prosecution highlighted that Lew had prior offences, including speeding, making illegal U-turns, and drink-driving.

It sought one to two weeks’ imprisonment and a 12-month disqualification from holding all classes of driving licences, stressing that Lew was drink-driving at the time of the incident.

Lew’s lawyer argued that the case was less serious compared to other precedents and urged the court to impose one week’s jail and a 12-month disqualification.

Sentencing has been scheduled for 23 Sept.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and rattanakun on Canva, for illustration purposes only.