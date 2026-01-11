Man drives against flow of traffic on highway in Thailand, smashes into 11 cars

Man goes rogue on Bangkok highway and hits 11 cars, suspected of having mental health episode

A man caused chaos on a major highway in Thailand after driving against the flow of traffic and crashing into around 11 vehicles before being stopped.

The incident, which unfolded on 5 Jan along the busy Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok, was captured in multiple videos that have since gone viral online.

Truck drives head-on into oncoming traffic

According to Thai media outlet Khaosod, the man was driving a truck against traffic on the leftmost lane of the highway, forcing motorists to swerve abruptly to avoid a collision.

One victim told local media that he was heading home when traffic ahead suddenly slowed.

Moments later, he saw the truck approaching head-on, driving against traffic on the leftmost side of the road and prompting cars in front of him to veer sharply to the right.

Despite drivers’ attempts to evade it, the truck ploughed into several vehicles.

In a dashcam footage, a loud impact can be heard as the truck crashes into one of the cars, with captions claiming that about 11 vehicles were struck in total.

Angry motorists confront driver after rampage

In a subsequent clip, the truck can be seen stationary and surrounded by motorists.

One visibly furious man approached the vehicle, banging on the window and demanding that the driver get out.

According to Khaosod, one of the victims managed to remove the keys from the ignition to prevent the driver from continuing.

As the truck’s driver-side window was open, several people attempted to question the elderly driver.

When asked if he knew his actions were wrong, the man reportedly insisted he had done nothing wrong and spoke incoherently, refusing to step out of the vehicle.

Police suspect man had mental health episode

Police later took the man into custody.

Preliminary findings suggest that he may have been experiencing a mental health episode and had allegedly taken the car keys from his home before driving onto the road.

No further details on injuries were immediately available. Authorities said investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Driver goes against traffic on single-lane right turn at Bideford Road, nearly hits another vehicle



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from เฮียขับรถ on Facebook.