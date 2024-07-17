Mexican Police find suspected drug tunnel, it’s so long they need oxygen masks to reach the other end

Police in Mexico find suspected drug tunnel in Tijuana

Police in Mexico recently found a suspected drug tunnel in the country that’s so long officers had to don oxygen masks to reach the other end.

The tunnel was originally discovered on 9 July, according to a report published earlier this week.

After receiving an anonymous tip-off, investigators discovered the tunnel in a yard used by food trucks to park at night.

They also added that someone was digging several tunnels at the property.

The property is located in an area east of Tijuana Airport, near the US-Mexico border. Five similar tunnels were found in the same area.

Authorities say they’ll need oxygen masks to fully explore tunnel

Leopoldo Tizoc Aguilar Durán, Baja California’s Secretary of Public Safety, said the tunnel is connected to another tunnel which runs into the US.

He also added that it’s unclear how long the tunnel stretches for:

Due to the lack of oxygen, we have not been able to reach the end of it.

Authorities are in the process of obtaining oxygen tanks so they can fully explore the tunnel and find the northern exit.

They’ve also notified US authorities who are now searching for the tunnel’s exit.

