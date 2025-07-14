Drunk policeman in Philippines threatens store customers with gun, assaults woman

Drunk policeman waves gun around at convenience store, threatens customers

A drunk policeman was caught on CCTV threatening customers and firing his service gun at a neighbourhood convenience store in Quezon Province, Philippines.

According to local media reports, 30-year-old Patrolman Rodolfo Avila Madlang-awa went to the store at around 2am last Saturday (12 July) to buy some ice.

Unexpectedly, he brought his service gun with him and ran amok.

Threatens to shoot young customers & store attendant

Pilipino Star Ngayon revealed that Madlang-awa had pointed his gun at a 20-year-old student who came to the store to buy cigarettes.

After the student ran away out of fear, the policeman did the same to two more students who subsequently arrived.

He also assaulted one of them — a young lady — with his gun, ABS-CBN News reported.

To protect the pair, the store owner took the students inside, which further angered Madlang-awa.

He threatened a young store attendant that he would kill him if he didn’t give up the students, then fired his gun away from the store.

Policeman to be removed from service

Madlang-awa was surrendered to the police by his sibling, who is also a police officer.

He now faces multiple criminal charges, including grave threats, unjust vexation, physical injury, and illegal discharge of firearms.

He will also face administrative cases and is set to be removed from service.

“I want everyone to know that no one is above the law, no matter their rank or position,” Calabarzon Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky said, as reported by GMA News.

According to Pilipino Star Ngayon, Madlang-awa was the top student of his graduating class in 2021.

Also read: Police officers in the Philippines warned to lose weight or lose their jobs

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Reddit.