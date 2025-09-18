Family of 5 consumes 5.5kg durian before flight, stench fills aircraft cabin

Family devours 5.5kg of durian 30 minutes before flight

A family of five consumed 5.5kg of durian half an hour before their flight from Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Unsurprisingly, the smell of freshly-eaten durian clung to them and filled the cabin, leading to complaints from fellow passengers.

A video by Pioneer News showed the family devouring the durian outside the airport.

Family initially planned on finishing durian en route to airport

Speaking to Pioneer News, one of the family members, known as Mr Li (name transliterated from Chinese), confirmed that his father had opened a 5.5kg durian.

Although the family had planned on finishing the durian en route to the airport, they ended up indulging in other delicacies during the trip.

Because the airline prohibited durians on board, they resorted to finishing the entire fruit right before the flight, explained Mr Li.

Family stuffed their faces with durian outside durian

Mr Li said each family member was ‘assigned’ four to five pieces of durian, each the size of a fist.

In the clip, a man was seen stuffing a piece of durian in his mouth.

Seemingly nauseated, he attempted to chew the food before gagging.

“We ate so much durian that we started questioning our existence”, the caption humouredly wrote.

Durian smell spread throughout cabin

As the family boarded the aircraft, the smell of durian engulfed the cabin, made worse whenever they spoke or burped.

Mr Li recounted that the smell was so strong that some passengers, assuming someone had brought a durian on the flight, complained to the authorities.

Embarrassed and apologetic, he said that his family would not be as stubborn in the future.

“I don’t want to hear the word ‘durian’ again for the rest of my life,” Mr Li joked.

